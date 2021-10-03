Tom Cormons: Va. experience suggests Duke Energy's rate plan will be costly
Legislators in Raleigh are being asked to pave the way for rate increases for Duke Energy that would have crushing financial implications for the many struggling families and small businesses among the monopoly’s millions of captive customers. HB 951 is Duke’s latest attempt to leverage the millions it spends on political donations to pad its profits at the expense of North Carolina’s families and economy.greensboro.com
