New York AG blasts NRA's decision to reelect its embattled leader: 'The rot runs deep'

By Rob Frehse, CNN
 10 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Washington (CNN) — New York Attorney General Letitia James tore into the National Rifle Association on Sunday after it reelected its longtime leader, citing her ongoing financial abuse lawsuit against the pro-gun rights group. The NRA announced Saturday that Wayne LaPierre was reelected as executive vice president and CEO. The...

spectrumlocalnews.com

Times Union's Chris Bragg on New York’s embattled ethics police

This week, the Joint Commission on Public Ethics, or JCOPE, voted to investigate its own approval of former Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s $5.1 million dollar book deal. But for critics of the board, that vote is too little too late. A second ethics watchdog in New York, the inspector general, has...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
thetrace.org

Wayne LaPierre Reelected as NRA CEO

NRA directors reelect CEO Wayne LaPierre. At a sparsely attended annual meeting in Charlotte, North Carolina, on Saturday, a small crew of NRA members and directors seeking reform drew little support. Frank Tait, an NRA life member and critic of current leadership, put forward a resolution calling for the resignation of LaPierre and other officers. The resolution was blocked and did not get a vote. Board gadfly Phil Journey, who led an effort to investigate the New York attorney general’s allegations against the NRA during the group’s failed Texas bankruptcy, nominated fellow director Rocky Marshall for LaPierre’s post. Marshall is attempting to intervene in the New York suit, arguing that NRA leadership is not acting in the group’s best interests. His nomination went nowhere. According to an account that Tait posted online, 49 out of 76 board members attended. Tait reported that 44 directors voted to reelect LaPierre, two voted against him, and three did not vote. Directors also chose Charles Cotton to succeed Carolyn Meadows as NRA president, swapping one high-ranking LaPierre loyalist for another. The NRA boasts about having upward of five million members. According to Tait, there were roughly 200 people, including board directors, at the annual meeting. — Will Van Sant, staff writer.
BUSINESS
wkok.com

Report: Shapiro Announces, GOP Leaders Warn About ‘Wolf II’

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — WHTM is reporting… It was never a question of if Josh Shapiro would run for governor, just a matter of when he would announce. Well, Wednesday was the day for the sitting Attorney General. Diminutive in nature, Josh Shapiro repeatedly spoke of taking on big institutions and defending the little guy as an attorney general. He’s now seeking the state’s highest job. “I’ve fought for people who have been wronged, citizens who have been left out, and communities that have been forgotten,” Shapiro said. “That’s the kind of leadership we need right now.”
HARRISBURG, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Pa. Attorney General Josh Shapiro Teams With 20 Attorneys General To Demand Review Of Plan To Transform USPS

By: KDKA-TV News Staff HARRISBURG (KDKA) – Pennsylvania Attorney General along with New York Attorney General Letitia James led a group of 20 attorneys general to file a formal complaint asking the Postal Regulatory Commission to order the U.S. Postal Service for a review of Postmaster General Louis DeJoy’s plan to transform the post office. “Postmaster General DeJoy’s plan to transform the Postal Service will impact mail delivery for everyone in Pennsylvania and across the nation,” Shapiro said. “This plan is being enacted without any meaningful oversight and review, and the Postal Regulatory Commission, states, experts, and the public deserve to have...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
News Break
Politics
