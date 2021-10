We are all waiting for Cordae to deliver his highly anticipated sophomore album which has been in the making for quite some time now. The rapper has also been occupied with building his own label Hi-Level but he did take out sometime to stop by popular Twitch streamer Adin Ross’ place for an interaction. While there, he also agreed to do an impromptu freestyle over Drake’s big hit ‘Way 2 Sexy’ featuring Future & Young Thug.

MUSIC ・ 5 DAYS AGO