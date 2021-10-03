CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Red Sox score three runs in Game 162 seventh inning against Nationals, capped by two-run double from Alex Verdugo

By Andrew Bucholtz
thecomeback.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSunday’s Game 162s across Major League Baseball came with high potential chaos, particularly in the American League. There, four teams entered the final day with a game of each other for the two wild card slots: the 90-71 Seattle Mariners, the 90-71 Toronto Blue Jays, the 91-70 New York Yankees, and the 91-70 Boston Red Sox. If New York and Boston both won, they’d get the spots, but a falter by one or the other could have created at least one and possibly more tiebreaker games. And the Red Sox looked likely to fall short for much of Sunday’s game, trailing the 65-96 Nationals 5-2 into the seventh inning. There, though, they pulled out a four-run inning to tie the score, capped off by a two-run double by Alex Verdugo.

