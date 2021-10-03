CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Boy subject of Amber Alert found safe, mother arrested in Georgia for murder

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePolice arrested Camille Singleton in Georgia on Sunday afternoon and took custody of her 2-year-old son who was the subject of an Amber Alert.

Billi Jean
5d ago

This entire situation is disturbing. I'm very sorry for what that little child might have seen. I'm she is where she needs to be.This is going to be double jeopardy in grievances for these families. Lord thank 🙏 for keeping the child safe.

