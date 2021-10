To begin the 2021 season, Brian Allen has gotten a second chance to serve as the Los Angeles Rams starting center and this time around he looks like a much different player. Initially, Allen didn’t look up to par when he first got his feet wet in a starting role during the 2019 season. After a serious knee injury that forced him to miss the entire 2020 campaign, Allen has come back and looks like a polished center who possesses the adequate smarts and strength to play the position.

