KBC Teams Up with Personetics, a Global Provider of Financial Data Driven Personalization Solutions
Has teamed up with Personetics, the international provider of financial-data-driven personalization and customer engagement solutions for financial services. As mentioned in the announcement, the firms will be working cooperatively to offer multi-lingual, proactive, data-driven solutions “to increase customer engagement on KBC’s mobile application to meet customer needs.”. Personetics AI models...www.crowdfundinsider.com
Comments / 0