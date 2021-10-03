Missing Birmingham man found safe

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Police say that Brandon Ball has been found and is safe.

The Birmingham Police Department conducted a critical missing person investigation for a man with autism and requested the public’s help Sunday.

Brandon Dewayne Ball, 28, of Birmingham was last seen around 10:30 a.m. in the 1100 block of 4th Avenue West. He was last seen wearing red/black shorts, possibly a black shirt, black slides and twists in his hair.

Authorities say that Ball is autistic, but can and will communicate. They say he frequents shops along 3rd Avenue West on foot.

If anyone has information on the whereabouts of Ball, please contact BPD at 205-297-8413 or dial 911.