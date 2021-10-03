CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missing Birmingham man found safe

By Tanner Brooks
CBS 42
CBS 42
 5 days ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Police say that Brandon Ball has been found and is safe.

The Birmingham Police Department conducted a critical missing person investigation for a man with autism and requested the public’s help Sunday.

Brandon Dewayne Ball, 28, of Birmingham was last seen around 10:30 a.m. in the 1100 block of 4th Avenue West. He was last seen wearing red/black shorts, possibly a black shirt, black slides and twists in his hair.

Authorities say that Ball is autistic, but can and will communicate. They say he frequents shops along 3rd Avenue West on foot.

If anyone has information on the whereabouts of Ball, please contact BPD at 205-297-8413 or dial 911.

CBS 42

Diapered toddlers found alone at Alabama gas station

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Two toddlers wearing nothing but shirts and diapers were found wandering near a Mobile gas station Thursday morning. Police were called to the Shell gas station at the intersection of University and Old Shell Road after employees found the children unattended. The children were found wearing only shirts and diapers, the […]
ALABAMA STATE
CBS 42

Baby shot in Fairfield, Jefferson County deputies investigating

FAIRFIELD, Ala. (WIAT) — A baby girl is in the hospital after being struck by gunfire while she was in a car in Fairfield Thursday afternoon. According to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to the 300 block of 62nd Street at 4:30 p.m. regarding a report of someone who had been shot. Deputies […]
FAIRFIELD, AL
CBS 42

Pickens County Sheriff’s Office gets new patrol boat

PICKENSVILLE, Ala. (WIAT) — The Pickens County Sheriff’s Office has a new patrol boat they can use for water rescue and flood emergencies on the Tombigbee River. Sheriff Todd Hall says it is an older vessel built in the early 90’s but has been fully restored and is ready to hit the water. “Unfortunately, during […]
PICKENS COUNTY, AL
CBS 42

Suspect arrested in Center Point homicide

CENTER POINT, Ala. (WIAT) — A suspect was arrested and charged with capital murder in connection with a homicide in Center Point Friday. Terrell Maurice Watts, 39, was arrested at 9:30 a.m. and charged with capital murder. According to jail records, Watts had previously been arrested in August on burglar, theft, and possession of drug paraphernalia charges.
CENTER POINT, AL
