WATCH: Robert Kraft, Tom Brady Hug Inside Gillette Stadium Prior To Buccaneers-Patriots Game

FOXBORO (CBS) — Tom Brady returned to Gillette Stadium on Sunday afternoon. Patriots owner Robert Kraft made sure there was a familiar face to greet him. Kraft was at the stadium early to make sure he was there for Brady’s arrival. He found Brady in the hallway outside the visiting locker room. Brady was in the midst of talking to Drew Brees — whom he’ll pass as the NFL’s all-time leader in passing yards on Sunday night — when Kraft arrived.