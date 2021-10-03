Man found inside burning Alabama home was stabbed to death before fire started, investigators say

Investigators said a man found dead inside a burning home in Alabama last month was killed in a stabbing.

An autopsy on Christopher Diltz found several stab wounds and that he was not killed by the Sept. 16 fire in a Birmingham home, police said Sunday.

Firefighters found Diltz’s body after putting out the fire.

Police said they have little information about who wanted the 33-year-old man dead or the fire and are asking for tips.