Man found inside burning Alabama home was stabbed to death before fire started, investigators say
Investigators said a man found dead inside a burning home in Alabama last month was killed in a stabbing.
An autopsy on Christopher Diltz found several stab wounds and that he was not killed by the Sept. 16 fire in a Birmingham home, police said Sunday.
Firefighters found Diltz’s body after putting out the fire.
Police said they have little information about who wanted the 33-year-old man dead or the fire and are asking for tips.
