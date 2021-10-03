CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delaware State

Delaware State Police Investigate Fatal Single Vehicle Collision- Harrington

dsp.delaware.gov
 5 days ago

Harrington, DE- Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal single-vehicle collision that occurred Sunday afternoon west of Harrington. On October 3, 2021, at approximately 12:40 p.m., a 2008 Ford Ranger operated by a 34-year-old Dover woman was traveling southbound on Whiteleysburg Road north of Brownsville Road, approaching a right curve. The operator started to lose control of the Ranger as the right-side tires traveled off the west edge of the roadway. The truck traveled back onto the roadway, crossed over into the northbound lane, and overturned as it traveled off the east edge of the roadway before coming to rest.

