AmeriCorps Alumni Panel

This alumni panel will take place in a hybrid format, both in-person and virtually. Are you considering taking a gap year between your W&M graduation and your next step post-undergrad? Have you thought about AmeriCorps? AmeriCorps is a service organization that works with thousands of nonprofit organizations across the US to make the world a better place to live, learn, and grow. In this panel, three W&M alumni will discuss their experiences, backgrounds, career journey, and more and how their AmeriCorps experience helped them get to where they are today. To learn more about AmeriCorps click here. RSVP in Tribe Careers Today!