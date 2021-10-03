St. Bonaventure, Aramark formally dedicate Fairway View Pavilion
ST. BONAVENTURE — On a gorgeous fall afternoon, the ribbon was officially cut at St. Bonaventure University’s new Fairway View Pavilion. The restaurant at the St. Bonaventure Golf Course opened in April, but because university trustees hadn’t been able to visit campus for 19 months because of COVID restrictions on campus, the official dedication was delayed until Friday, the first day of their fall Board of Trustees meeting.www.oleantimesherald.com
