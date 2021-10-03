Lacerta the Lizard, home to a blazar
The constellation Lacerta the Lizard is a mostly dark patch of sky only observable to people in the Northern Hemisphere. While some parts of the Lizard remain above the horizon all year long, you can see the entire constellation best in the autumn when it rises highest above the horizon. Lacerta is not an ancient constellation. In the late 1600s, astronomer Johannes Hevelius created this constellation out of a rather empty patch of sky. Lacerta is the word for lizard in Latin.earthsky.org
