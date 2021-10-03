CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Astronomy

Lacerta the Lizard, home to a blazar

By Deborah Byrd
Earth & Sky
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe constellation Lacerta the Lizard is a mostly dark patch of sky only observable to people in the Northern Hemisphere. While some parts of the Lizard remain above the horizon all year long, you can see the entire constellation best in the autumn when it rises highest above the horizon. Lacerta is not an ancient constellation. In the late 1600s, astronomer Johannes Hevelius created this constellation out of a rather empty patch of sky. Lacerta is the word for lizard in Latin.

earthsky.org

Comments / 1

Related
Interesting Engineering

Something Enormous Just Slammed Into Jupiter

Some planets take a lot of hits for us. Jupiter, the largest gas giant in the solar system, was just slammed by an asteroid, according to an initial tweet from ESA Operations. As the strongest gravitational force next to the sun, this isn't that uncommon. But it serves to remind us that, while the Earth isn't moving in a shooting gallery of apocalyptic asteroids, asteroid detection technology must continue to expand, lest one day we awake to learn it's the last any of us will ever live before an extinction-level impact.
ASTRONOMY
ComicBook

NASA's Latest Discovery Could Prove Life on Mars

NASA's Perseverance Mars rover has collected its first two samples from the Red Planet, and scientists are already suggesting it could be a positive sign to those hoping to find some form of alien life on the planet. The samples were collected between September 6th and 8th from the same rock on the surface of the planet.
ASTRONOMY
sciencealert.com

NASA Confirms What They Suspected About Jezero Crater on Mars All Along

Images from Mars reveal how water helped shape the Red Planet's landscape billions of years ago, and provide clues that will guide the search for evidence of ancient life, a study said Thursday. In February, NASA's Perseverance rover landed in Jezero crater, where scientists suspected a long-gone river once fed...
ASTRONOMY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sky
jacksonvillefreepress.com

See-Rex: Giant Dinosaur Footprints Discovered At Patagonia Reservoir

Argentine security forces have discovered 13 large dinosaur footprints, belonging to a carnivorous species with claws, in a 100-million-year-old rock formation in Patagonia, at the southern tip of South America. The officers from the Argentina Naval Prefecture, a police force that operates as a coast guard and river protection service,...
SCIENCE
Phys.org

Hubble detects a dangerous galactic dance

This NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope image features two interacting galaxies that are so intertwined, they have a collective name—Arp 91. Their delicate galactic dance takes place more than 100 million light-years from Earth. The two galaxies comprising Arp 91 have their own names: the lower galaxy, which looks like a bright spot, is NGC 5953, and the oval-shaped galaxy to the upper right is NGC 5954. In reality, both of them are spiral galaxies, but their shapes appear very different because of their orientation with respect to Earth.
ASTRONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Blazar#Star Cluster#Earth#Cepheus#Greek
ScienceAlert

Standing Waves Unexpectedly Discovered at The Edge of Earth's Magnetosphere

Buffeted by a constant stream of charged particles from the solar wind, Earth is not without its protection. Our planet is wrapped in a bubble of magnetism called the magnetosphere, spun out from deep inside the planet's interior. As the solar wind blows, scientists assumed that the edges of this bubble would ripple in a series of energy waves in the plasma, generated by the interaction between the solar wind and magnetosphere, along the direction that the wind is blowing. But now they've discovered a surprise: some of the waves generated stand still. Space physicist Martin Archer of Imperial College London has...
ASTRONOMY
The Independent

Astronomers find extremely rare hybrid of comet and asteroid that could reveal secrets of life on Earth

Scientists have found a rare object in our solar system that has the characteristics of both a comet and an asteroid.Comets are usually found from the cold outer solar system, beyond the orbit of Neptune, and are caused by the transformation of ice into gas – a process known as sublimation.Their highly elongated orbits only bring them close to the Sun and the Earth for a short period of time, which heats them up and produces their signature tails.Asteroids, on the other hand, are usually found between Mars and Jupiter in the asteroid belt and have thought to be in...
ASTRONOMY
AFP

Ancient river delta bolsters search for signs of life on Mars

Images from Mars reveal how water helped shape the Red Planet's landscape billions of years ago, and provide clues that will guide the search for evidence of ancient life, a study said Thursday. In February, NASA's Perseverance rover landed in Jezero crater, where scientists suspected a long-gone river once fed a lake, depositing sediment in a fan-shaped delta visible from space. The study in Science analysed high-resolution images captured by Perseverance of the cliffs that were once the banks of the delta. Layers within the cliffs reveal how its formation took place.
ASTRONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Astronomy
NewsBreak
Science
Earth & Sky

Super-Earth, mini-Neptune or sub-Neptune?

Some of the most commonly known exoplanets – worlds orbiting distant stars – are those larger than Earth, but smaller than Neptune. That sounds simple enough, but nature isn’t always so neat and tidy. Astronomers use a variety of terms – super-Earth, mini-Neptune and sub-Neptune – for worlds that fall between Earth and Neptune in size and/or mass. The terms get swapped around, and sometimes used interchangeably, by different astronomers and astronomy writers. What do these words mean exactly?
ASTRONOMY
Earth & Sky

Comet or asteroid? This object is both

If you saw an object in the asteroid belt with a long comet-like tail, what would you call it? A comet or an asteroid? Or perhaps a cometoid (meaning comet-like)? Scientists from the Planetary Science Institute announced on October 4, 2021, that a comet-like object in the asteroid belt that they’ve been studying is a rare type that transcends easy labeling. This object – designated (248370) 2005 QN173 – is the eighth active asteroid found, out of more than half a million known main-belt asteroids. Scientists are listing it as one of about 20 known main-belt comets.
ASTRONOMY
ScienceAlert

An Exoplanet So Hot It Rains Iron May Be Even Hotter Than We Thought

Exoplanets – planets outside our Solar System – continue to provide astronomers with fascinating glimpses of other worlds, including the one designated WASP-76b. On this inferno-like planet, almost the size of Jupiter, the daytime surface temperatures are hot enough to vaporize iron, which could fall as rain on the slightly cooler night side. Now researchers have given WASP-76b another look and concluded that it might actually be hotter than previously thought. Key to that conclusion is the discovery of ionized calcium, which would need "significantly hotter" conditions to form than have previously been outlined in studies. As we know from previous research, temperatures...
ASTRONOMY
ScienceAlert

Enjoy It While You Can: Dropping Oxygen Will Eventually Suffocate Most Life on Earth

For now, life is flourishing on our oxygen-rich planet, but Earth wasn't always that way – and scientists have predicted that, in the future, the atmosphere will revert back to one that's rich in methane and low in oxygen. This probably won't happen for another billion years or so. But when the change comes, it's going to happen fairly rapidly, the study from earlier this year suggests. This shift will take the planet back to something like the state it was in before what's known as the Great Oxidation Event (GOE) around 2.4 billion years ago. What's more, the researchers behind the new...
SCIENCE
Good News Network

How to See Meteor Showers from Halley’s Comet This Month

It’s almost time to look up, because the Orionids are coming to the Northern Hemisphere from October 16-24. You’ll be able to see the shooting stars without the need for a telescope or binoculars. But to see them at their very best, you’ll want to wake up early: from 4:00-5:00 A.M Daylight Savings Time, according to Farmer’s Almanac, you should be able to see anything from 10 to over 30 meteors each hour.
ASTRONOMY
Earth & Sky

Pluto’s atmosphere is disappearing

Distant Pluto has a highly elliptical orbit around the sun. The shape of its orbit brings Pluto closer to the sun than Neptune for about 20 years in every Plutonian “year” (248 Earth-years). Pluto was last closer than Neptune from 1979 to 1999. And, while it was still relatively close to Earth, scientists rushed to send a spacecraft to Pluto. In 2015, when the New Horizons spacecraft made its dramatic sweep past Pluto, data it returned to Earth suggested Pluto’s atmosphere was doubling in density every decade. But more recently, during a 2018 occultation of a star by Pluto – an event that backlit Pluto’s atmosphere – data suggested Pluto’s atmosphere was starting to decrease and would eventually vanish.
ASTRONOMY
healththoroughfare.com

The Big Bang Didn’t Occur Out of Nothing, and NASA Astrophysicist Explains Further

Leaning for sure how things unfolded roughly 13.7 billion years ago can be really challenging. That’s the time when the biggest event of all occurred: the Big Bang. Astronomers believe that was the moment when our Universe was born, but both science and common sense raise the ultimate question: what caused the Big Bang itself?
ASTRONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy