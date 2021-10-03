Rep. Deutch Leading Bipartisan Effort to Save Rescue Dogs
Rep. Ted Deutch is spearheading a bipartisan effort to get scores of abused, stranded rescue dogs into the U.S. after the CDC suspended canine imports from 113 countries. The federal agency announced the import restriction in July because of concerns over rabies. But the move had the unintended effect of paralyzing dog rescue organizations across the globe and leaving many canines stranded, including 120 that survived the meat trade and remain stuck in China.parklandtalk.com
