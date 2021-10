Samuel caught five passes (10 targets) for 52 yards in Sunday's 30-28 loss to Green Bay. Samuel finally cooled off after racking up 15 receptions, 282 yards and a touchdown over the 49ers' first two contests. The dynamic wideout still led the team with 10 targets, which is promising news for his fantasy value as we progress through the season. Samuel's production as a runner hasn't been as positive early on, with just eight yards on four carries (two carries for no gain Sunday night) through the first three contests, but any rushing production is just icing on the fantasy-value cake. Samuel should continue to get plenty of looks in what could be another high-scoring affair against Seattle next Sunday.

NFL ・ 12 DAYS AGO