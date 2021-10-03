15 Thoughts an Elite Defense and Elite Crowd

1. Kirby wanted an elite crowd, and at the risk of overusing the word “elite,” If you were thee, YOU were elite. You delivered. Home field advantage is only an advantage if the fanbase that is actually attending the game makes it so. For a noonish kickoff (Gameday ran a bit late), ‘ol Sanford Stadium was rocking from the get-go. Arkansas won the toss and deferred. That was the ONLY thing they won all day. The first quarter sealed the Hog’s fate in no small part to what that crowd brought. Thank you for getting up super-early, driving from great distances if you had to, for being in your seat and losing your voice before 1:00 P.