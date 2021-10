Nebraska outside linebacker JoJo Domann and quarterback Adrian Martinez earned Big Ten Conference honors following the Huskers’ 56-7 win over Northwestern on Saturday. Domann, a 6-foot-1, 230-pounder from Colorado, is the Co-Defensive Player of the Week after racking up nine tackles, including eight solos, while recording career highs in tackles for loss (three for 28 yards), sacks (two for 19) and forced fumbles (two). His totals for sacks, TFLs, solo stops and yards lost were all single-game highs for any Husker this season.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 5 DAYS AGO