Creighton, NE

Alex O'Connell faces big opportunity with Creighton, and he's 'been waiting for this'

By Jon Nyatawa
Omaha.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCreighton's Alex O'Connell knows the finish line will be here before he's ready. A few blinks, and it'll be April. The end of his college career. So he's trying his best not to think ahead, even though it can be enticing to daydream about the possibilities on a CU squad that has all five starting spots up for grabs and runs an offense traditionally designed to showcase a playmaking wing with O'Connell's skill set. It's why the 6-foot-6 guard transferred after three seasons at Duke — to get a chance to prove himself in an expanded role.

