Elexis Martinez: My faith has helped me find and understand my purpose

In the midst of a traumatic couple of years, my faith continues to bring me comfort. From political uncertainty, social trauma and a pandemic crisis, I am comforted knowing that God is in control of every situation. My relationship with God is no different than one I have with a best friend. I lean on him, I talk to him, and seek advice from him. In return, I find peace in the middle of chaos, I find comfort in uncertain situations, and I find guidance when the path ahead is unclear.