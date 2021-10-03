GM's Game Changing Plan Is Five Years Ahead Of Schedule

General Motors Co. said Thursday it plans to source 100% renewable energy to power its U.S. locations by 2025, five years earlier than it previously expected. The car maker estimated that the move will avoid 1 million metric tons of carbon emissions that would have been produced between 2025 and 2030. GM earlier this year announced the goal of being carbon neutral by 2040 and has pledged to invest $35 billion in electric and autonomous vehicles, with plans to have more than 30 EV models globally by 2025. In aiming for utilizing only renewables in four years, GM said it is investing in energy storage technology, sourcing some of its renewable energy through direct investment, green tariffs and power purchase agreements, becoming more energy efficient, and stepping up its lobbying and advocacy efforts to support microgrids and other supports for "a carbon-free, resilient power system," the auto maker said. GM shares have gained 27% this year, compared with gains of around 16% for the S&P 500 index.

ENERGY INDUSTRY ・ 9 DAYS AGO