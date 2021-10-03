GM's Game Changing Plan Is Five Years Ahead Of Schedule
General Motors has already committed to an all-electric vehicle future. Models like the Chevrolet Bolt, GMC Hummer EV, and Cadillac Lyriq are only the beginning. The Detroit-based automaker is also pursuing a carbon-neutral commitment as it intends to source 100 percent renewable energy in the US. Originally, that goal was intended to happen no later than 2030. GM has just announced it is accelerating its renewable energy plan by five years and 25 years ahead of its initial target set back in 2016. By 2025, GM will achieve 100 percent renewable energy.carbuzz.com
