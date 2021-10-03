19-year-old charged after gun found outside Nitro homecoming dance
NITRO, W.Va. (WCHS) — A 19-year-old was charged Saturday night after police said he was found with a gun outside the Nitro High School homecoming dance. Dayton Malone, a former student at the school, was charged with felony possession of a deadly weapon on the premises of an educational facility after the teen was found with the gun in the parking lot of the school, according to a criminal complaint filed in Kanawha County Magistrate Court.wchstv.com
