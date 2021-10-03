CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Long Beach, CA

Protesters call for school officer who shot woman in Long Beach to face arrest, charges

By Emily Rasmussen
Los Angeles Daily News
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNearly 30 protesters on Sunday called for the arrest of the school safety officer who shot and seriously injured an 18-year-old woman about a week ago in Long Beach. The protesters gathered outside of Long Beach Police Department headquarters at around 1 p.m. The protest was organized by community groups and some people who know Mona Rodriguez, the woman who was shot and was not expected to recover.

www.dailynews.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Reuters

China's Xi vows 'reunification' with Taiwan, but holds off threatening force

Taiwan responded shortly after by calling on Beijing to abandon its coercion, reiterating that only Taiwan's people could decide their future. Democratically ruled Taiwan has come under increased military and political pressure from Beijing to accept its sovereignty, but Taipei has pledged to defend its freedom. Speaking at Beijing's Great...
CHINA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Los Angeles County, CA
Society
County
Los Angeles County, CA
Long Beach, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Society
City
Long Beach, CA
Los Angeles County, CA
Crime & Safety
Long Beach, CA
Society
Local
California Crime & Safety
Reuters

Austria's Kurz steps down over corruption probe to save coalition

VIENNA, Oct 9 (Reuters) - Austria's conservative Chancellor Sebastian Kurz resigned on Saturday to end a government crisis after his coalition partner said he was unfit for office because he has been placed under investigation on suspicion of corruption. The move by Kurz, who denies wrongdoing, satisfied the demand by...
EUROPE
The Hill

White House orders release of Trump records to Jan. 6 committee

The White House has ordered presidential record keepers to release a trove of Trump-era documents to the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol, arguing unique circumstances compel their disclosure. White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Friday the administration would back the committee’s sweeping efforts. "As...
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#School Shootings#School Safety#Protest Riot#The Police Department#Millikan High School
CBS News

NFL condemns "appalling" racist comment coach Jon Gruden made in 2011 email

The National Football League and the Las Vegas Raiders are condemning coach Jon Gruden after The Wall Street Journal unearthed an email he sent in 2011 in which he made a racist comment about DeMaurice Smith, the executive director of the NFL Players Association. "The email from Jon Gruden denigrating...
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy