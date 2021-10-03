Andy Reid becomes first coach in NFL history to win 100 games with two different franchises

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cover picture for the articleAndy Reid didn't want to get emotional returning to Philadelphia for the first time in years, even though the Kansas City Chiefs head coach made NFL history by beating his former team. With the Chiefs' 42-30 victory over the Philadelphia Eagles, Reid won his 100th game with Kansas City (including postseason) -- becoming the first head coach in NFL history to win 100 games with two different franchises.

