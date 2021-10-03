Andy Reid becomes first coach in NFL history to win 100 games with two different franchises

For the first time since Week 10 of the 2015 season, the Kansas City Chiefs possess an under .500 record. What once seemed unfathomable with Patrick Mahomes at quarterback and Andy Reid as head coach happened when Kansas City fell to the Los Angeles Chargers last week and dropped to 1-2 on the year. Two hard-fought, one-possession losses in as many weeks hurt Kansas City, which sits in last place in the AFC West heading into the fourth week of the year.

NFL ・ 9 DAYS AGO