Video: Tom Brady gets warm welcome from Robert Kraft in return to Foxboro
Whatever complicated feelings exist between Tom Brady and certain members of the New England Patriots organization, they clearly don’t extend to owner Robert Kraft. NBC captured video of Brady’s arrival at Gillette Stadium ahead of his game against the New England Patriots on Sunday night. Brady was chatting with NBC analyst Drew Brees outside the Tampa Bay locker room when Kraft made an appearance. Kraft and Brady shared a warm embrace and had a lengthy chat.larrybrownsports.com
Comments / 0