Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl; Here are all the Playable Characters

By Stephanie Garcia
hypefresh.co
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNickelodeon All-Star Brawl. Welcome a new favorite in the multiple character Brawl game trend. This time, Nickelodeon is creating their own brawling super game using their own characters. Of course, the game is similar to Smash Bros. Instead of using Mario characters, Nickelodeon characters are pitted against each other. Similarly, there is a platform world where characters fight to the end. Also, the release date for Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl is October 5. That means soon you can fight until your heart’s content. As Always, play as any of your favorite Nick characters. Furthermore, Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl will support four players both locally and online.

waytoomany.games

Review – Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl

A Super Smash Bros. clone featuring Nickelodeon characters from our childhood. We’ve all been bizarrely looking forward to Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl for a while, thanks to its outrageous premise. Come think of it, that was the natural progression after Nickelodeon Kart Racers 2, making a Smash clone after making a Mario Kart. I just never thought any studio would end up making it. Now it’s time to find out if the months of anticipation leading to this game’s release were worth the unusual hype for a low-budget game like this.
