With an 11-4 win over the Padres on the final day of the 2021 MLB regular season, the San Francisco Giants clinched the National League West title. The division title is the first for the Giants since 2012, and it snapped the Dodgers' streak of eight consecutive NL West crowns. The Giants finish the regular season with baseball's best record at 107-55, but it took all 162 games to hold off the reigning champion Dodgers, who will head to the winner-take-all NL Wild Card Game against the Cardinals on Wednesday.

MLB ・ 5 DAYS AGO