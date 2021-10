Major League Baseball has announced the finalists for the 2021 Hank Aaron Award this afternoon. The award is given to the best offensive player in each league and has been around since 1999. This season Nick Castellanos has been named as one of the seven finalists in the National League along with Brandon Crawford, Freddie Freeman, Paul Goldschmidt, Bryce Harper, Juan Soto, and Fernando Tatis Jr. The winner will be determined partially by fan vote (you can vote here if that’s your thing) and partially by a panel of Hall of Famers.

MLB ・ 1 DAY AGO