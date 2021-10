Revenge is a dish best served in a stadium in Foxborough, Mass. Sunday night’s game isn’t exactly a big-picture matchup in the grand scheme of the 2021 NFL season, but sometimes the league’s organic drama is too good to not pay attention to. Week 4’s Patriots vs. Buccaneers “Sunday Night Football” tilt is the purest example of that: Conquering hero Tom Brady returns to Gillette Stadium in a Buccaneers uniform, facing off against Bill Belichick, the man under whom he won six Lombardi Trophies.

NFL ・ 8 DAYS AGO