NFL

Tom Brady, Buccaneers vs. Patriots: Free live stream, start time, TV, how to watch QB’s return to New England

By Nick O'Malley
MassLive.com
MassLive.com
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Tom Brady makes his triumphant return to Gillette Stadium as the reigning Super Bowl Champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers take on the New England Patriots on Sunday Night Football. The primetime matchup is one of the most heavily anticipated regular-season games (and most expensive game tickets) in recent memory as the future Hall of Fame quarterback returns to the stadium where he dominated the NFL for two decades. Now, he’ll be facing off against his former coach, Bill Belichick and a Patriots team that is looking to move on to a new era with rookie first-round pick Mac Jones at the helm at quarterback. The game will also be a homecoming for former Patriots star Rob Gronkowski as well as troubled wide receiver Antonio Brown.

Sports
