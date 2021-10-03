Shawnee Senior Happenings: Center releases October calendars

Good morning, Shawnee! October is here and I hope you are enjoying it so far! Autumn is a beautiful season with changing leaves and cooler temperatures. Get out and enjoy it!. There are many events and programs planned at the Senior Recreation Center this month. We are located at 401 N. Bell, and our hours are Monday through Friday, 8 a.m to 5 p.m. We provide free, fun, and enriching activities and classes for individuals aged 55+.