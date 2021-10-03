CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Police: Driver arrested after ramming police cars and convenience store in stolen car

By KIRO 7 News Staff
 6 days ago
Stolen car damage

SEATTLE — A driver was arrested Saturday after ramming police cars and a gas station convenience store in a stolen car, SPD said.

A delivery driver called 911 around 3:39 p.m. to report his car had been stolen near 10th Avenue and East Pike Street, according to a blotter post.

He said he left the car running when he went inside to pick up and order and when he came back, the car was gone. He told police he could track the car and tell them where it was going.

The driver of the stolen car was later caught in Mariners game traffic near Edgar Martinez Drive South and Occidental Avenue. Police attempted to pull the car over but the driver sped away.

Almost an hour after it was originally stolen, the victim said it stopped at a gas station in the 7800 block of Detroit Avenue Southwest.

The suspect had backed into a parking spot next to the store, the blotter post said. Officers used their patrol vehicles to surround the car and box it in. They then told the driver to get out of the car.

The suspect tried to drive away again, ramming into the police cars and the building, the blotter post said. Officers then pulled the suspect out of the car and arrested him.

Police also interviewed a female passenger who was in the car. She was released at the scene.

The 22-year-old driver was booked into King County Jail on suspicion of vehicle theft, eluding and property damage.

Police also processed the man for a DUI based on statements he made about narcotics use and requested charges for violation of a protection order.

