‘Venom: Let There Be Carnage’ Grosses $90M, Scores Biggest Opening Weekend of Pandemic Era

By Brad Callas
Complex
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleComplexCon returns to Long Beach Nov. 6 - 7 with hosts J. Balvin and Kristen Noel Crawley, performances by A$AP Rocky and Turnstile, and more shopping and drops. Venom: Let There Be Carnage has scored the biggest opening weekend at the box office since 2019. Deadline reports the Tom Hardy-starring...

