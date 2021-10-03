MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - Neil P. Kennedy, 82, of Massena, peacefully passed away on Saturday, October 2, 2021 at Massena Hospital. Neil was born on December 23, 1938 in Massena, the son of the late Hartley and Mabel (Hawkey) Kennedy. He attended school in Massena and joined the United States Air Force where he retired after 22 years as Master Sergeant. Neil then started working at Reynolds Metals in Massena retiring in 1998 after 20 years. He married Martina Bouwmans on October 3, 1961 in Holland. Neil enjoyed wood carving, hunting, fishing and spending time on his computer. He was a member of the VFW Post #1143, AMVETS Post # 4 and the Knights of Columbus Council #1141.