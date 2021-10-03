CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Massena, NY

Neil P. Kennedy, 82, of Massena

By Submitted by funeral home
wwnytv.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMASSENA, New York (WWNY) - Neil P. Kennedy, 82, of Massena, peacefully passed away on Saturday, October 2, 2021 at Massena Hospital. Neil was born on December 23, 1938 in Massena, the son of the late Hartley and Mabel (Hawkey) Kennedy. He attended school in Massena and joined the United States Air Force where he retired after 22 years as Master Sergeant. Neil then started working at Reynolds Metals in Massena retiring in 1998 after 20 years. He married Martina Bouwmans on October 3, 1961 in Holland. Neil enjoyed wood carving, hunting, fishing and spending time on his computer. He was a member of the VFW Post #1143, AMVETS Post # 4 and the Knights of Columbus Council #1141.

www.wwnytv.com

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Austria's Kurz steps down over corruption probe to save coalition

VIENNA, Oct 9 (Reuters) - Austria's conservative Chancellor Sebastian Kurz resigned on Saturday to end a government crisis after his coalition partner said he was unfit for office because he has been placed under investigation on suspicion of corruption. The move by Kurz, who denies wrongdoing, satisfied the demand by...
EUROPE
Reuters

China's Xi vows 'reunification' with Taiwan, but holds off threatening force

Taiwan responded shortly after by calling on Beijing to abandon its coercion, reiterating that only Taiwan's people could decide their future. Democratically ruled Taiwan has come under increased military and political pressure from Beijing to accept its sovereignty, but Taipei has pledged to defend its freedom. Speaking at Beijing's Great...
CHINA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Massena, NY
City
Wayne, NY
City
Holland, NY
City
Potsdam, NY
Massena, NY
Obituaries
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kevin Booth
Person
St. Mary
The Hill

White House orders release of Trump records to Jan. 6 committee

The White House has ordered presidential record keepers to release a trove of Trump-era documents to the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol, arguing unique circumstances compel their disclosure. White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Friday the administration would back the committee’s sweeping efforts. "As...
POTUS
The Hill

Ex-Trump aide Dan Scavino finally served Jan. 6 subpoena: report

Former Trump aide Dan Scavino has been served his subpoena from the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol after an extended struggle to find him, CNN reported on Saturday. The subpoena was brought to former President Trump ’s Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida on Friday, the...
POTUS

Comments / 0

Community Policy