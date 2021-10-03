CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Astronomy

Bright meteor caught on camera in Colorado

By Nexstar Media Wire, Jenny Ivy
abc27 News
abc27 News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DCfOe_0cG2cbPP00

WESTMINSTER, Colo. ( KDVR ) – Not many people were awake to see a fireball blazing across the sky at 4:30 a.m. Sunday in Colorado. Luckily, doorbell cameras never sleep.

Jeff Gordley of Westminster captured video of a meteor streaking across the sky. The short clip (above) shows the meteor light up the neighborhood.

Get the latest news, weather and breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here!

The meteor was visible over a large swath of Colorado. Shari Brekenfeld lives in Loveland, 50 miles away from Westminster. She was also able to capture the burst of light from her security camera (below).

NASA shares beautiful photo of ‘elegant’ galaxy

Andrew Fisher also caught footage of the meteor falling to Earth from his south-facing Nest camera in Wellington, another 25 miles further.

A resident in Gilpin County (95 miles away from Wellington) caught similar video, which clearly see the night sky lit up from the meteor raining down. (See below.)

Saturday marked the start of the Orionid meteor shower. Stargazers may be looking forward to the projected to peak later this month between Oct. 19 and Oct. 21. However, the Orionids could be a disappointment this year – a full moon is forecast for the same time.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC27.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
Daily Voice

Bobcat Caught On Camera In Area

A local family got an unexpected visitor when a bobcat was caught on camera making the rounds in its backyard.At approximately 7 a.m. near the north end of Putnam Valley on Monday, Sept. 27, an area resident captured a large bobcat slinking through his backyard when he went to feed his chickens, wh…
ANIMALS
95 Rock KKNN

Body Composting is Happening in Colorado

Some may find this quite disturbing, but it's 100% true: a new trend in Colorado has emerged as a way to dispose of dead human remains. The new trend is known as 'human composting,' and it's exactly what it sounds like. The new alternative to cremation or simply burying the...
COLORADO STATE
outtherecolorado.com

[VIDEO] Fireball lights up sky above Colorado, widely seen

At around 4:30 AM on Sunday morning, a meteor described by viewers as a 'fireball' was seen streaking across the Colorado sky. People reported spotting it from Denver to Trinidad, raising many questions from onlookers. As for where the meteor ultimately landed, an astronomer with Metro State University told KDVR...
ASTRONOMY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andrew Fisher
WKRC

WATCH: Massive fireball flying at 32,000 mph caught on video

ROWLAND POND, N.C. (WKRC) - The American Meteor Society has released a stunning video taken from the front porch of a North Carolina home of a massive fireball streaking across the sky. According to NASA, the fireball passed over North Carolina at around 7:40 p.m. on Friday -- one of...
ASTRONOMY
1070 KHMO-AM

Watch Bizarre Red Flying Object Spotted in Illinois Just Disappear

It's a bird, it's a plane, nope just a bizarre red/orange object in the sky that no one has any idea what it is. Personally, and I don't know why I think it looks like a plane. I mean I can see the wings and the body of the plane. Why it's that color and not a regular color of an airplane, that I can't explain, but it does look like an airplane to me.
ASTRONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Caught On Camera#Meteor#Security Camera#Kdvr#Nest#Orionids
CBS News

Bright blue fireball caught on several videos

A bright blue fireball over Colorado was spotted by at least 40 people on Sunday. About six people described hearing a boom during the fireball sighting and one person said it was so bright, it charged his solar lights.
SCIENCE
wiltonbulletin.com

Dash Camera Footage Helps Scientists Find Meteors in Slovenia

Meteors and meteor fragments plummeting towards the planet’s surface are regular occurrences — but the technology that can help scientists zero in on them might not be what you’d expect. You might imagine a powerful space telescope or a high-tech radar array being used to unearth more details about interplanetary objects heading towards the ground. But a more modest piece of technology can also be of substantial use here — specifically, dash cameras.
ASTRONOMY
KWCH.com

Caught on Camera: ‘Fireball’ lights up Kansas sky

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - KWCH Storm Team 12 says there are two meteor showers occurring. One of them may have produced a bright light that lit up the Kansas sky early Tuesday morning. Surveillance cameras across the state caught a glimpse of the phenomenon. The first meteor shower is called...
ASTRONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Astronomy
NewsBreak
NASA
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Sky Sport
NewsBreak
Sports
WAFB.com

Caught on camera: Crocodile snatches drone out of midair

(CNN) – Documentary filmmakers shooting in an Australian lagoon got an intimate look at the animal kingdom’s most powerful bite. An ABC News Australia crew was capturing video of crocodiles in their native waters when a snappy croc went in for its close-up, snatching the drone out of midair. The...
ANIMALS
CBS Denver

VIDEOS: Fireball Streaks Across Colorado Sky Early Sunday Morning

(CBS4) – Coloradans as far west as Evergreen, as far north as Wellington, as far east as Bennet and as far south as Colorado Springs caught a incredible sight on their security cameras early Sunday morning. A fireball streaked across the sky at around 4:30 a.m. By NASA’s definition, a fireball is an unusually bright meteor. Josh Ellis in Evergreen shared videos of a bright flash lighting up his neighborhood. He said the light was bright enough to charge their solar lights. https://denver.cbslocal.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/15909806/2021/10/evergreen-meteor-josh-ellis-1.mp4 Andrew Fisher, who lives in Wellington, caught it all on his Nest security camera. So did Doug Robinson and Kate Newberg of...
ASTRONOMY
pbs.org

Bee Mating Ritual Caught on Camera

- So this is the flower bee highway, right through here. And this is where the males will search for females. And the females might be here, feeding on the nectar here. If the male comes along, and he's like, slams on the brakes, urr! (laughs) And then he will hover, and stare at her in a really appreciative way.
ANIMALS
abc27 News

abc27 News

681
Followers
361
Post
99K+
Views
ABOUT

abc27.com is your local source for breaking news, the latest headlines, severe weather, sports, and traffic in Harrisburg, York, Lancaster, Lebanon. WHTM-TV is your ABC television affiliate in all of south-central Pennsylvania.

 https://abc27.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy