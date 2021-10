The Northampton Football and Cheer Association (NIFA) held its First Responders and Military Recognition Ceremony on Sept. 11. NIFA dedicated its homecoming football weekend to honor over 3,000 people, first responders and children who perished in the 9/11 terrorist attacks and the tens of thousands of armed forces personnel who deployed, fought, were injured or paid the ultimate sacrifice for the nation; including the 13 military personnel who recently died in Afghanistan and two Northampton Township residents: PFC Robert H. Dembowski, U.S. Army, from Ivyland, KIA May 24, 2007, in Baghdad Iraq; and 1st Sgt. Kenneth Elwell, U.S. Army from Holland, KIA July 17, 2011, in Kandahar, Afghanistan. Both paid the ultimate sacrifice in support of Operation Enduring Freedom.

