Sam Darnold’s Hot Start for the Carolina Panthers Proves the New York Jets Were the Problem

It seems like all Randy Gregory does is overcome adversity, and the Carolina Panthers found this out in a very real way on Sunday afternoon. Gregory is a player with a second-round pick attached to his career and that carries its own amount of pressure to perform, as does playing for the Dallas Cowboys, but all of that weight is made heavier when combating bipolar depression and clinical anxiety along with an NFL front office that nearly derailed his career on several occasions via suspensions -- because of outdated protocol regarding the use of marijuana.

NFL ・ 5 DAYS AGO