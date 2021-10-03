LSP: Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run early Sunday morning

PRAIRIEVILLE, La. (WGNO) — On Sunday, Louisiana State Police began investigating a fatal crash involving a pedestrian on LA Highway 427 east of LA Highway 928 in Ascension Parish around 1 a.m.

According to police, the initial investigation revealed the crash occurred as the pedestrian was walking off the roadway near the eastbound lane of LA Hwy 427.

At the same time, 30-year-old Martin Alvarado-Medel of Baton Rouge was traveling eastbound on LA Hwy 427 in a 2002 Toyota Sequoia. For reasons still under investigation, the Toyota exited the right side of the roadway and struck the pedestrian. After striking the pedestrian, Alvarado-Medel fled the crash scene.

A short time later, Troopers located Alvarado-Medel and took him into custody.

The pedestrian sustained serious injuries as a result of the crash. She was transported to a local hospital, where she ultimately succumbed to her injuries. Impairment on the part of the pedestrian is unknown at this time, but a toxicology sample was obtained from her for analysis.

Alvarado-Medel was given a chemical breath test, which showed he was over the legal BAC limit.

Troopers arrested Alvarado-Medel and booked him into the Ascension Parish Jail for violating LRS 14:32.1 Vehicular Homicide, LRS 14:98 DWI (1st Offense), LRS 14:100 Hit and Run (Felony), and LRS 32:58 Careless Operation.

This crash remains under investigation.

LSP reminds motorists to be cognizant of their surroundings and obey posted traffic control signs and to make good choices while driving.





