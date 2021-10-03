CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saints fans flock to the dome for first home game in New Orleans

By Anna McAllister
 5 days ago

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) A pandemic, a hurricane, and a fire. It’s been a rough road for the dome and even harder for Saints fans who haven’t been at a home game in months.

The Saints were showered with love at Sunday’s home game against the Giants and their fans were ecstatic to be back.

“Being back in the Superdome is unbelievable. The experience here has always been more than exciting. To be in New Orleans is just an awesome thing,” said Veronica Joseph.

“The energy is powerful and we’re having an amazing time, it is so good to be back with family and friends,” said Rosalind Gordon

Thousands of fans rushed inside of the dome, while many others decided to tailgate, making home cooked meals and spending time with loved ones.

“Seeing the people flocking to the dome and being able to cook food and be out here to you, just have a good time, it feels real good,” said Kenny Rhodes.

Other Saints fanatics who drove in from out of town were reminded of Ida’s wrath on the way in.

“If you drive in from Baton Rouge where we’re at and you see the, like, blue tarps everywhere. This city needed to be in the dome today, they really do,” said Kristie Wilkerson.

Caesar’s Superdome implemented new covid guidelines for the game, including masks, proof of vaccination or a negative covid test, but the new rules didn’t stop fans from showing up and showing out.

“Feels amazing to be out the house, participating under the right precautions. Everyone has their vaccination cards and we’re just going to have a good time,” said Kassidy Herring.

