Zach Parise acclimating himself to playing on Jean-Gabriel Pageau's line

By Newsday
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHaving finally made his preseason debut for the Islanders, Zach Parise admits he’s eager for the regular season to start. "I think everyone is," Parise said after Saturday’s 2-1 overtime loss to the Devils at Webster Bank Arena in Bridgeport, Connecticut. "You want to get going to the regular season as soon as possible. That being said, the preseason games, I think we all know how valuable they are to get that last bit of summer hockey out of you and get that game pace and really getting comfortable with playing the body."

