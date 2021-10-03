Rockford Police to soon wear bodycams

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) – Rockford Police officers will soon be wearing a new addition to their uniforms.

Rockford’s Mayor Tom McNamara said that the cameras are now in the city, and police will begin training.

Rockford’s city council approved a body-worn camera deal with Axon back in May. City officials said that all the back end work, such as telecommunication and IT, have been done.

Body cameras were supposed to be implemented this summer, but McNamara said that there were some delays in training.

“In the month of October, you will either, for sure begin to see them on the street,” McNamara said. “Will they be on all officers at once, I can not say that, but I am hopeful by the end of October, early November, every officer has been trained, has them out on the streets.”

Hundreds of Rockford Police officers will have to be trained to learn how to use the cameras.

