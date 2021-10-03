CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Rockford, IL

Rockford Police to soon wear bodycams

MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jsv9i_0cG2bKdN00

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) – Rockford Police officers will soon be wearing a new addition to their uniforms.

Rockford’s Mayor Tom McNamara said that the cameras are now in the city, and police will begin training.

Rockford’s city council approved a body-worn camera deal with Axon back in May. City officials said that all the back end work, such as telecommunication and IT, have been done.

Body cameras were supposed to be implemented this summer, but McNamara said that there were some delays in training.

“In the month of October, you will either, for sure begin to see them on the street,” McNamara said. “Will they be on all officers at once, I can not say that, but I am hopeful by the end of October, early November, every officer has been trained, has them out on the streets.”

Hundreds of Rockford Police officers will have to be trained to learn how to use the cameras.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to MyStateline.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Update: Janesville teen found after a month

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WTVO) — After a month of being missing, 18-year-old Dashun Wheeler has been found and returned home safely. Janesville police said that on September 5th, Wheeler was reported missing by family after not having contact with them for a month. Wheeler’s friends said that they had not seen him for several weeks before […]
JANESVILLE, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Rockford, IL
Sports
Local
Illinois Sports
City
Rockford, IL
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
Rockford, IL
Crime & Safety
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Traffic accident in Roscoe leaves one dead

ROSCOE, Ill. (WTVO) – A traffic accident in Roscoe Friday night has left one person dead. The Roscoe Police Department reportedly responded to the intersection of McCurry Rd. and Willowbrook Rd. around 5:43 p.m. A preliminary investigation indicated that a west bound Toyota struck an East bound Dodge. The driver of the Toyota, Gene A. […]
ROSCOE, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather#Camera#Rockford Police
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Freeport sewer breaks, forces students out of school

FREEPORT, Ill. (WTVO) – A sewer issue forced Freeport Middle School students out of the building. Just before noon on Friday, administrators were reportedly informed of a sanitary sewer break under the school. Everyone was moved to Pretzel Stadium across the street, and students, with their parent’s permission, were able to go home early. There […]
FREEPORT, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Traffic accident in Boone County

BOONE COUNTY, Ill. (WTVO) – A serious traffic accident has occurred in Boone County. The Boone County Fire Protection District #2 responded to an accident at Spring Creek and Shaw Rd. around 12 p.m. on Saturday. A pickup truck pulling a trailer was reportedly struck by another vehicle. Two people were transported to the hospital. […]
BOONE COUNTY, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Telecommunication
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
NewsBreak
Sports
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Roscoe felon arrested on gun, drug trafficking charges

ROSCOE, Ill. (WTVO) — In an early morning raid, police arrested a convicted felon, Xzavior Smith, 22, on gun and drug trafficking charges. According to the U.S. Department of Justice, law enforcement agents took Smith into custody Thursday morning. Roscoe Police, Beloit Police, Freeport Police, Stephenson County Sheriff and the FBI participated in Smith’s capture. […]
ROSCOE, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

829
Followers
327
Post
137K+
Views
ABOUT

Eyewitness news, weather, sports and other local content for Rockford, Illinois. http://www.mystateline.com

 http://www.mystateline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy