Rockford non-profit holds food truck fundraiser

 5 days ago

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) – A “Forest City” non-profit in need of critical funds hosted a food truck fundraiser to get some extra help.

Gigi’s Playhouse Rockford has been forced to cancel their annual gala for the past two years. The fundraiser helps raise money for educational, therapeutic and career programs for individuals with down syndrome.

Food trucks lined City Market’s pavilion on Sunday. Gigi’s Playhouse Rockford Executive Director, Karen Carlson, said that helping individuals with down syndrome become their best self is the goal of the organization.

“A huge part of what we are doing here today is reminding people that it is important to accept individuals for who they are,” Carlson said. “This is our supporters coming together and supporting individuals with down syndrome, to help to encourage them to become their best.”

October is Down Syndrome Awareness Month, which organizers like to call Down Syndrome Acceptance Month.

