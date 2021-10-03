Law enforcement and attorneys honored during annual Red Mass

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) — Bishop William Byrne honored Springfield lawyers during the 20th Annual Red Mass on Sunday.

The Red Mass is an inspirational recognition that dates back hundreds of years to help attorneys and law enforcement personnel. On Sunday eight lawyers were honored. Hampden County Sheriff Nick Cocchi attended today’s Mass at St. Michael’s Cathedral in Springfield.

“What the Mass means to me, is about giving us the spirit and the understanding that we serve the people,” Sherriff Coochi said.

The Red Mass got its name from the Red Robes, which was the attire attorneys wore when the Catholic Church began this tradition in the 13th century.

