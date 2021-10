ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) – A 15-year-old teen is clinging to life after being hit by a vehicle on Saturday night.

The crash happened on 20th St. and Reed Ave. Rockford Police tweeted about the scene around 9:40 p.m.

Investigators said that the teen, a male, has life-threatening injuries. Roads were closed for hours, and the driver of the car remained on the scene during the investigation.