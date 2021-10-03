'The Witcher': Henry Cavill Makes Major Sum for Playing Geralt

Vesemir Welcomes Geralt at Kaer Morhen in The Witcher Season 2 Trailer. The trailer for the sophomore season of The Witcher had the honor to conclude Netflix’s Tudum event. Fans are counting the days before Henry Cavill’s Geralt of Rivia will return with new adventures on Dec. 17, and now they finally get a taste of what’s next. The new eight episodes will shed new light on the white-haired witcher’s backstory, leading him to the place where he turned into a mutant and deadly warrior, Kaer Morhen (already seen in The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf). Following the events of season 1, Geralt needs a safe place for him and Freya Allan’s Ciri. He will turn to old keep where the School of the Wolf has its headquarters. Here, his young companion can learn to harness her mighty powers under the guidance of Vesemir.

TV SERIES ・ 13 DAYS AGO