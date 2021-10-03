CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
'The Witcher': Henry Cavill Makes Major Sum for Playing Geralt

Cover picture for the articleHenry Cavill is best known for roles in blockbuster movies, but even on the small screen his salary is nothing to sneeze at. A recente report by Variety discloses the actor's compensation for playing Geralt of Rivia on the Netflix original series The Witcher — a staggering $400,000 per episode. To some, this is a sign of the increasing value of TV in comparison to movies, while to others it is a sign of the impending "streaming bubble."

Henry Cavill
