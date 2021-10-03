CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Behind Viral Videos

Body Language Expert Analyzes Brian Laundrie & Gabby Petito In Influencer's Final TikTok: 'His Voice And Demeanor Are Similar To A Teenage Boy'

By Alexandra Stone
OK! Magazine
OK! Magazine
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07Pp8j_0cG2b7FB00

Body language expert Patti Wood is weighing in on the missing persons case that has shaken the nation for several weeks.

Article continues below advertisement

The Snap: Making the Most of First Impressions author has a Bachelors and Masters degree in the field of Body Language and Nonverbal Communication, and now, she is using her unique skillset to analyze the TikTok videos made by Gabby Petito, featuring former fiancé, Brian Laundrie for clues on her true emotions while filming them.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xW6PQ_0cG2b7FB00
Source: @bizzare_design_/ @gabspetito/ Instagram

Article continues below advertisement

Authorities have been tirelessly searching for the wanted 23-year-old since September 17 when his parents reported him missing. Two days later, the budding social media influencer's body was found in Bridger-Teton National Forest and quickly ruled to be a case of homicide.

Article continues below advertisement

OK! previously reported a man by the name of Dennis Davis claimed he had an interaction with the person of interest on a deserted road near the Appalachian Trail in North Carolina when he was flagged down for directions on Saturday morning.

“There is no doubt in my mind I spoke to Brian Laundrie — none whatsoever,” he stated. “Dog the Bounty Hunter’s daughter sent me an audio file of Brian’s voice and the voice was the same I heard.”

Article continues below advertisement

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DuIbJ_0cG2b7FB00
Source: @bizzare_design_/ @gabspetito/ Instagram

Recently, Wood decided to watch the final video posted by the TikTok star on August 20 scanning it for clues on the 22-year-old's mental state. The video included several clips of the former couple relaxing and talking about "van life."

"There is the lovely moment around the 12 second mark where she is smiling and he is smiling and she looks back and smiles at him and he is smiling and looking at her that communicated real affection and happiness," Wood exclusively told The Sun. "She does chose to be in front of him in the video and to be the main speaker. It’s clear she feels it’s her video not their video."

The expert went on, "But she chooses to open the video with him in the swing, and videos him opening the trunk and him talking to show this in my man," before adding, "He is happy in this video and she is too."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0emfJ4_0cG2b7FB00
Source: @bizzare_design_/ Instagram

Article continues below advertisement

"In this video he has as an engaging buoyancy contrasted with his laid back surfer dude speech and body language in the hammock opening posture," she added, noting the difference in the wanted man's mood between clips.

But there was something that stuck out to her throughout the video, specifically when he was speaking. "One thing I saw in this video as well as the police stop video," the body language professor noticed, "is that his voice and demeanor are similar to a teenage boy rather than a fully adult man."

Laundrie has been officially missing for over 2 weeks.

Comments / 0

Related
enstarz.com

Brian Laundrie's Sister Unknowingly Spills Strong Proof Family Knows His Whereabouts

Brian Laundrie's sister gave information that contradicted the family's initial statement. As the search for Laundrie intensifies, more questionable details about his disappearance started to emerge. This time, his sister's previous claims put the family's story under suspicion. On September 17, Laundrie's sister Cassandra spoke to ABC's "Good Morning America"...
FLORIDA STATE
AceShowbiz

Dog the Bounty Hunter Thinks Brian Laundrie Is Not Well as Search Becomes 'More Dangerous'

The 'Dog's Most Wanted' star has handed over evidence found at a Florida park and believed to be related to the missing fugitive to police so that it can be examined for DNA. AceShowbiz - Dog the Bounty Hunter has shared an update on his search for Brian Laundrie. After days of looking for the fugitive's trails, the reality TV star is convinced that the fiance of Gabby Petito (Gabrielle Petito) is still alive because his profile does not meet someone who is suicidal.
CELEBRITIES
Tyla

Brian Laundrie's Sister Shares Final Text Message With Gabby Petito

The sister of Brian Laundrie has shared her final correspondence with Gabby Petito before she was found dead. Sharing the post with American breakfast show, Good Morning America, Cassie Laundrie revealed she had been texting with Gabby, 22, as she was at the rocks when the pair of them were at the Arches.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dennis Davis
International Business Times

Brian Laundrie 'Knows Everything' About Gabby Petito's Death

Brian Laundrie, who has been on the run for several weeks, may be the key to solving his fiancée Gabby Petito’s death, the Petito family said Thursday. In an interview with Fox News senior correspondent Laura Ingle, Petito’s mother Nichole Schmidt said they believe Laundrie “knows everything” about the death of her daughter and urged him to surrender to authorities.
CELEBRITIES
CrimeOnline

Gabby Petito’s Mother Tells Brian Laundrie To Turn Himself In

Petito’s mother, in her first tweet ever, tells Brian Laundrie she’s ‘getting angry.’. Gabby Petito’s mother, step parents, and grandmother have joined her father on Twitter, with all four making their first posts on Saturday. Nichole Schmidt’s first tweet contained a message for Brian Laundrie:. “Mama bear is getting angry!...
FLORIDA STATE
Outsider.com

Gabby Petito: Dog the Bounty Hunter Believes Brian Laundrie’s Parents Aided in His Disappearance

Despite lacking the public’s full support and despite some iffy legalities regarding his jurisdiction, Dog the Bounty Hunter remains attached to the Gabby Petito case and the search for Brian Laundrie. Officials recently announced that they are scaling back the search for Laundrie at the Floridian reserve. This leads the public to wonder: could Dog’s “hottest lead” point their search in another direction? Backed by one of his daughters, Dog continues to speak out openly about where he thinks the investigation is lacking. Most recently, he told the press that he believes Brian Laundrie’s parents aided in his disappearance.
PETS
FOX 16 News

Newsfeed Now: Bodycam video shows Gabby Petito discussing fight with Brian Laundrie; TikTokers help return wedding ring

(NEXSTAR) – Gabby Petito told a Utah police officer that her then-fiancé, Brian Laundrie, grabbed her during an argument in newly released bodycam footage, but she said she started the physical fight. After averting a government shutdown, the house is now at work to pass the president’s multi-trillion dollar infrastructure...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#S Voice#Missing Person#Body Language#Influencer
toofab.com

Gabby Petito's Parents Slam Brian Laundrie's on Dr. Phil

They were concerned for Brian's welfare — having no idea he had returned alone. Brian Laundrie may be the sole person of interest in the Gabby Petito case — but it's his parents that faced a lot of ire on Tuesday's "Dr. Phil." Gabby's mom and stepdad Nichole and Jim...
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TikTok
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Behind Viral Videos
NewsBreak
Celebrities
The Independent

Sarah Harding’s death is a warning to all young women

Like so many others, I was deeply saddened by the news of Sarah Harding’s untimely death from breast cancer. But I wasn’t shocked. I’ve been braced for this news since she went public with her diagnosis in August 2020, given that the disease had already metastasized. There seems to be a lack of understanding regarding the outlook for patients whose cancer has spread. Cases of metastases are almost always terminal. I’m not sure I knew this before having cancer myself, though.When I say I’ve been braced for this news, I don’t mean it’s something that’s been on my mind...
CELEBRITIES
CinemaBlend

90 Day Fiancé: Divorce Rumors Swirl For Big Couple Following Social Media Posts

90 Day Fiancé couples can often be on tense terms, or seemingly on the brink of collapse, but more often than not, many of them make it through to the next season of filming. On the heels of the news that Tiffany Franco Smith and Ronald Smith called it quits, however, it looks like another staple couple is going the rare route of completely ending things. The evidence can be sourced to social media, as it would appear Tania Maduro and Syngin Colchester have quietly split and may have even gotten divorced.
TV SERIES
digitalspy.com

Married at First Sight reveals fate of last two couples in series finale

Married at First Sight UK finale spoilers follow. Married at First Sight has finally aired the series finale this evening (October 1) after technical issues left fans disappointed last night when E4 aired the wrong episode. Amy and Josh were left in the middle of their vow renewal last time...
TV SERIES
Popculture

'Married at First Sight' Star Fired for 'Unacceptable' Behavior

A participant on the UK's version of Married at First Sight has been removed due to bad behavior. Digital Spy reports that Nikita Jasmine has been removed from the show just two months into taping. A spokesperson for the show says the decision was made for Jasmine to be given the boot due to her "unacceptable" behavior. In a statement, they said: "The wellbeing of cast and crew is our utmost priority at all times throughout production and beyond."
TV SERIES
OK! Magazine

OK! Magazine

10K+
Followers
1K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

#AlwaysTrending Check out OKMagazine.com. Follow us on twitter @OKMagazine and Instragram @OKMagazine!

 https://okmagazine.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy