Body Language Expert Analyzes Brian Laundrie & Gabby Petito In Influencer's Final TikTok: 'His Voice And Demeanor Are Similar To A Teenage Boy'

Body language expert Patti Wood is weighing in on the missing persons case that has shaken the nation for several weeks.

The Snap: Making the Most of First Impressions author has a Bachelors and Masters degree in the field of Body Language and Nonverbal Communication, and now, she is using her unique skillset to analyze the TikTok videos made by Gabby Petito, featuring former fiancé, Brian Laundrie for clues on her true emotions while filming them.

Source: @bizzare_design_/ @gabspetito/ Instagram

Authorities have been tirelessly searching for the wanted 23-year-old since September 17 when his parents reported him missing. Two days later, the budding social media influencer's body was found in Bridger-Teton National Forest and quickly ruled to be a case of homicide.

OK! previously reported a man by the name of Dennis Davis claimed he had an interaction with the person of interest on a deserted road near the Appalachian Trail in North Carolina when he was flagged down for directions on Saturday morning.

“There is no doubt in my mind I spoke to Brian Laundrie — none whatsoever,” he stated. “Dog the Bounty Hunter’s daughter sent me an audio file of Brian’s voice and the voice was the same I heard.”

Source: @bizzare_design_/ @gabspetito/ Instagram

Recently, Wood decided to watch the final video posted by the TikTok star on August 20 scanning it for clues on the 22-year-old's mental state. The video included several clips of the former couple relaxing and talking about "van life."

"There is the lovely moment around the 12 second mark where she is smiling and he is smiling and she looks back and smiles at him and he is smiling and looking at her that communicated real affection and happiness," Wood exclusively told The Sun. "She does chose to be in front of him in the video and to be the main speaker. It’s clear she feels it’s her video not their video."

The expert went on, "But she chooses to open the video with him in the swing, and videos him opening the trunk and him talking to show this in my man," before adding, "He is happy in this video and she is too."

Source: @bizzare_design_/ Instagram

"In this video he has as an engaging buoyancy contrasted with his laid back surfer dude speech and body language in the hammock opening posture," she added, noting the difference in the wanted man's mood between clips.

But there was something that stuck out to her throughout the video, specifically when he was speaking. "One thing I saw in this video as well as the police stop video," the body language professor noticed, "is that his voice and demeanor are similar to a teenage boy rather than a fully adult man."

Laundrie has been officially missing for over 2 weeks.