NFL

WATCH: Seattle Seahawks’ Russell Wilson pulls Houdini act on TD pass

By Vincent Frank
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 5 days ago

Things started out slow for Russell Wilson and the Seattle Seahawks’ offense on Sunday as they attempted to avoid a three-game losing streak in a huge game against the division-rival San Francisco 49ers .

In fact, Seattle went about 25 minutes of game action without a single first down. Despite this, the Seahawks’ defense was able to keep them in the game by containing Jimmy Garoppolo and San Francisco’s offense.

That’s when Russell Wilson decided to pick it up big time. Up 14-7 in the third quarter after a 49ers turnover, the former NFL MVP pulled off yet another magical touchdown pass to Freddie Swain.

It’s hard to imagine how Wilson was able to break free when it looked like San Francisco had him in the offensive backfield for what would have been the fourth time he’s been sacked in the game.

Even then, the pass was even better. Absurd stuff right here for Mr. Wilson as he attempts to move Seattle to 2-2 on the season and avoid his first ever three-game losing streak .

NFL Power Rankings: Dallas Cowboys making moves heading into Week 4

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

