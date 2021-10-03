CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Talladega, AL

NASCAR Cup race at Talladega (rain) postponed till Monday

 5 days ago

The NASCAR Cup Series YellaWood 500 at Talladega has been postponed until Monday because of rain.

The race, the second of the series’ Playoffs Round of 12, was rescheduled for 1 p.m. ET on Monday.

The race had been scheduled to start Sunday at 2 p.m. ET.

Denny Hamlin, who won a week ago and has already earned a berth in the Round of 8, will start from the pole.

Brandon Brown thwarts playoff drivers at Talladega when darkness falls

Intermittent showers plagued the track all morning. At about 2:45 local time, the cars took to the track for warmup laps. But with one warmup to go, heavy rain struck the front stretch.

Because the 2.66-mile oval has no lights, officials postponed the event, which normally takes well over three hours to complete.

–Field Level Media

