CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Protests

Thousands rally to support Tunisian president's suspension of parliament

By Olafimihan Oshin
The Hill
The Hill
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MlLqJ_0cG2axeZ00
© Getty Images

Thousands of Tunisian citizens on Sunday rallied to support President Kais Saied’s suspension of the parliament and promises to change the political system, Reuters reported.

About 8,000 supporters of Saied protested in central Tunis and a thousand others demonstrated in various cities around the country, according to local media outlets.

Saied suspended Tunisia’s the elected parliament, dismissing the prime minister and exerting executive authority over the country, according to Reuters.

Saied also suspended parts of the country’s constitution last month, giving himself the power to pass legislation by decree.

Demonstrators waved flags and displayed placards that are against Ennahda, a moderate Islamic party that is the largest in the parliament and the main opponent to Saied, Reuters reported.

"We demand that Saied dissolve Ennahda and the political parties involved in corruption," Demonstrator Noura Bensalah said.

The country’s labor union and foreign donors have come out against Saied’s suspension of the constitution.

Saied has said that the public supports his extraordinary moves, after previous governments failed them, Reuters noted.

Comments / 0

Related
Metro International

Georgia detains four at rally in support of jailed ex-president – report

MOSCOW (Reuters) – Police in Georgia detained four protesters on Friday outside a prison holding ex-president Mikheil Saakashvili, local media reported, a week after he was jailed after returning from exile and calling for post-election protests. Saakashvili, who was sentenced in absentia in Georgia in 2018 for abuse of power...
PROTESTS
The Independent

‘For now people are happy’: the Tunisian president’s strong public backing belies deeper problems

They came out in their thousands, some travelling from across Tunisia to lend their support to the president on Sunday. On Avenue Habib Bourguiba in central Tunis, as in towns throughout the north African country, people came onto the streets to chant their support for the president and make clear their absolute rejection of the country’s parliament and the corruption there that they felt held sway.
WORLD
The Independent

Tunsians march to support president's usurpation of power

Thousands of Tunisians attended demonstrations in Tunis and other cities this weekend in a show of support for President Kais Saied’s recent consolidation of power — a move that his critics have dubbed a coup.Thousands stood on Tunis’ central thoroughfare Sunday waving the nation’s crimson flag demanding tough action against corruption, and chanting “The people want the dissolution of parliament!” One demonstrator wore a T-shirt emblazoned with “We are Kais Saied." Another held a sign that read “You are not alone Mr. President, we are with you."On July 25, following nationwide anti-government protests, Saied abruptly dismissed his prime minister,...
PROTESTS
b975.com

Backers of Tunisian president rally against ‘coup’ accusations

TUNIS (Reuters) – Thousands of supporters of Tunisian President Kais Saied rallied in the capital on Sunday to show their backing for his suspension of parliament and promises to change the political system, acts his critics call a coup. The demonstration in central Tunis was called in response to protests...
PROTESTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kais Saied
BBC

Brazil Bolsonaro: Thousands protest calling for president's removal

Thousands of people have taken to the streets in towns and cities across Brazil to protest against the country's president Jair Bolsonaro. The protests were organised by opposition parties and trade unions and fall exactly one year ahead of the country's elections. Mr Bolsonaro is currently falling behind in opinion...
AMERICAS
The Independent

Protests against Tunisian president Saied’s ‘power grab’

Hundreds of protesters have rallied in Tunisia’s capital to protest against President Kais Saied’s move to seize governing powers. On Sunday, demonstrators gathered in the centre of Tunis under a heavy police presence to demand the politician's resignation. Protestors chanted: “The people want the fall of the coup.”. Saied gave...
PROTESTS
Reuters

Tunisian president appoints ambassador to U.S.

TUNIS (Reuters) - Tunisian President Kais Saied appointed Hanene Tajouri Bessassi as ambassador to the United States, he said on Monday, weeks after he dismissed her predecessor without explanation. Saied has removed numerous officials from their posts since July 25, when he sacked the prime minister, suspended parliament and assumed...
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Parliament#Tunisian#Corruption#Protest Riot#Reuters#Islamic
Washington Post

How Trump’s repulsive new attack on the Jan. 6 probe could do lasting damage

It’s bad enough that Donald Trump has successfully required Republicans to maintain absolute fealty to the mythology that his conduct on Jan. 6 was beyond reproach. This will make a true national reckoning with that day far harder. But it gets worse: This could also make reforms to prevent a future Jan. 6 less likely, with terrible long-term consequences.
POTUS
Axios

McAuliffe changes tune on Biden

Terry McAuliffe latched onto President Biden late this summer as he sought to boost his campaign for governor of Virginia. Now, with his race tightened, the Democrat admits the president is "unpopular" in the state. Why it matters: The off-year election in Virginia is often viewed as a national bellwether....
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Society
Country
Tunisia
NewsBreak
Protests
New York Post

Nancy Pelosi meets Pope Francis at Vatican amid abortion controversy

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi met with Pope Francis at the Vatican Saturday morning amid mounting furor over abortion rights in the US. A smiling Pelosi gripped the Pontiff’s hand tightly in a series of photos released by the Vatican. She was escorted by her husband Paul Pelosi — a noted investor — and Patrick Connell, the Charges d’Affaires of the US Embassy to the Vatican, in her visit to the Apostolic Palace.
CONGRESS & COURTS
dailynewsen.com

Happed in Excavators: The 'Wild West' Taliban is returned to Afghanistan

It is not that in Afghanistan there was no death penalty under the previous government. Only that, now that the Taliban have returned to power, the executions return to the public squares and with the same brutality with which they horrified the world more than two decades ago. Between acting Comedously not to scare those who move timidly between scenarios to recognize them, and to terrorize their own to give an example and remember Afghans who commands now, the Taliban are choosing, without a doubt, the two.
WORLD
The Associated Press

Biden will not block documents sought by House committee

WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House says that President Joe Biden will not block the handover of documents sought by a House committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, setting up a showdown with former President Donald Trump, who wants to shield those White House records from investigators.
POTUS
The Hill

The Hill

351K+
Followers
40K+
Post
259M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy