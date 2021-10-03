CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Briggs: Clay's cameo on 'Monday Night Football' evokes surreal showdown against LeBron James

By David Briggs
The Blade
The Blade
 5 days ago
As LeBron James watched an old clip from his prep football days during his viral guest spot with the Manning brothers on Monday Night Football last week, a couple questions came to mind.

Damn, did LeBron really just throw a forest’s worth of shade at his poor high school quarterback?

And, wait a minute, why do the players in green and yellow trying to tackle him look so familiar? Clay, is that you?

“As soon as the video came up, you just started getting text after text: ‘You made Monday Night Football on ESPN,’” said Ross Graham, a former safety at Clay. “What are the odds?”

Indeed, LeBron’s appearance on the “Manningcast” might have made waves for other reasons, namely his half-serious roasting of an old teammate. “If I would have had a better quarterback in high school, I might’ve continued to play football,” he said with a smile. “I took way too many hits.” (Bad form, LeBron!)

But the segment generated a fun buzz locally, too.

As you would expect, Clay’s surprise cameo with LeBron — a nice gesture after the Eagles were left out of Space Jam 2 — evoked no shortage of memories from those who shared the football field with the future NBA superstar 20 years ago this month.

What was it like?

I asked a few former Eagles, and, for that matter, thanked them for softening LeBron up. (As my dad has told no more than 100,000 strangers, I also played against LeBron and Akron St. Vincent-St. Mary that year, a few weeks later on the opening weekend of the high school basketball season. Sure, our team — Avon Lake — got crushed. But still ... )

Flash back to the second-to-last week of the 2001 regular season.

With Clay having an oddly timed open date on its Great Lakes League schedule, it found a partner for a home-and-home series in St. Vincent-St. Mary. The first meeting was Oct. 19 in Akron.

Clay’s players recalled the novelty of both the late-season road trip — replete with charter buses — and the opponent.

While SVSM was a rising hoops powerhouse, its football team wasn’t bad, either, for much the same reason: LeBron. Before he became the top pick in the 2003 NBA draft and perhaps the greatest basketball player ever, he was a two-sport high school star, including as a receiver on Friday nights.

That year, the 6-7, 230-pound junior was on his way to a second straight all-state season and, although not the only star of a team that would advance to the Division IV state semifinals, he was no question its biggest matchup nightmare.

How would the Eagles defend the physics-defying mix of size, speed, and vision? They wouldn’t.

“We just hoped to slow him and limit his catches,” Clay coach Jeff Lee said.

The Eagles threw everything they had at LeBron — their tallest cornerback (6-foot-2), double teams, you name it — with varying results.

Linebacker Casey Donley remembered an early play in which LeBron dashed by him on a quick slant route.

“When somebody goes in front of you, your first instinct is to hit him, so I popped him real good,” Donley said. “I started chuckling a little after that play. It wasn’t a couple plays later, he caught a pass and I wouldn’t be surprised if my jockstrap is still on that field. That’s how bad he juked me. I think it might have been a little payback.”

Then, of course, there was the play millions saw Monday night. After catching a pass in the flat, LeBron faked one defender, tossed another to the ground, and headed north, where it took four Eagles to drag him down.

It was LeBron being LeBron. No shame there.

But we should note Clay had its moments, too.

While the young Eagles lost 21-0 and LeBron had six catches for 110 yards, the visitors were a handful. They stayed within a score into the third quarter, held LeBron without a touchdown (“Our claim to fame,” defensive lineman Adam Laurell said) and had several standout performances, including by Donley (17 tackles) and Graham (12 stops).

They also had a play you had to see to believe from Graham’s brother, Noel, which is why Ross showed it on video during his best man speech at Noel’s wedding. To anyone who didn’t believe the 6-foot groom had once won a jump-ball throw to LeBron, well ...

“I know he's been saying this for years, and I'm here to tell you it really happened,” Ross remembers telling the gathering.

“Timing and luck,” Noel said.

Regardless, the play gave him a story to last a lifetime, just as the night did for all of his teammates. As fate had it, it would be among the final games of LeBron’s football career. He broke his wrist in a basketball game the next summer and sat out out the fall season as a senior.

“I’ll throw in the tape of that game at least once a year,” Ross Graham said, “just to watch and see all of my classmates play against arguably the best basketball player ever. What’s so neat is that I don’t know how many people realize he was so good at football. When you have film like this of him, you see he really had the potential if he chose football to be an all-pro NFL receiver, probably one of the greatest football players of all time, too.”

As for the Eagles playing the role of poor extras in the LeBron Show, he had their appearance on national TV in good perspective.

If Clay had made all of its tackles ...

“We wouldn't have made it on Monday Night Football.”

First Published October 3, 2021, 10:11pm

